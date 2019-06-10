Health Sector Working Group, Libya Situation Report No.1 April 06, 2019

Situation Overview

On April 6, 2019 armed clashes intensified in the outskirt of Tripoli following the advancement of Libyan National Army (LNA) that led to the flare-up of clashes on April 05. The clashes concentrated on Ash Shaheira, Al Aziziyah, Ar Rabita, Souq As Sabt, Wadi Ar Rabei, Al Kasarat and Tajoura and Gharyan. Two airstrikes were reported on July 06 in Gharyan.

The number of casualties as of this time surpassed 100 which include 17 dead and 85 wounded. With the exception of one civilian wound in Zintan and one medical doctor who was killed during the field emergency response, rest of casualties are military. As Sabea, Tarhouna, Al Zawiya, Misurata, Zintan, Gharyan and Sabratha general hospitals received injuries. Most of the general hospitals in the western region declared a state of emergency.

The situation remains tense and created panic and anxiety among civilians. Displacement of families has been confirmed but there is no actual figure. The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) reported a preliminary figure of 240 families.

Health Sector Response

The Health Sector Working Group (HSWG) activated the Rapid Response Framework (RRF) to respond to the current crises. Subsequently, WHO deployed emergency medical and trauma supplies to Tarhouna hospital that has been receiving causalities from the frontline. Equally, an Emergency Medical Team (EMT) of WHO in Tarhouna was put on high alert in addition to the activation of two satellite logistics hubs with contingency stocks in Sabha and Al Baida.

UNICEF mobilized emergency basic and renewable medical kits, essential medicines and micronutrients that are available for distribution in coordination with partners.

Tripoli Wounded Affairs Directorate (TWAD) activated field hospitals with the deployment of field emergency teams for medical evacuation.

Libyan Red Crescent (LRC) has been evacuating families that are held up in the conflict zones in Tripoli.

Challenges

The volatility of the complex situation with the constant shelling is prompting serious threats on the lives of civilians and access of humanitarian workers. A member of field hospital teams was killed on July 06 during the field ambulance services to evacuate families.

A no-fly zone was imposed on Tripoli airport which restricts the regular movement of civilians as well as aid workers. There is no positive sign of ceasing clashes; parties to the conflict are far from reaching an agreement. The persistence of the conflict with the concentration of armed clashes around residential areas is obstructing smooth humanitarian response.

