Health Sector (UN and INGOs) Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19 State of Libya

This health sector COVID-19 operational plan for 2021 is developed based on 2020 health sector plan, for operational UN agencies and INGOs to support Libyan authorities’ (national and sub-national) led efforts with practical and high-level actions under each of ten preparedness and response pillars in order to achieve the SPRP 2021 six strategic objectives:

• suppress community transmission;

• reduce exposure;

• counter misinformation and disinformation;

• protect the vulnerable;

• reduce death and illness;

• accelerate equitable access to new tools, including vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.

Pillars

Pillar 1: Coordination, planning, financing, and monitoring

Pillar 2: Risk communication, community engagement, and infodemic management

Pillar 3: Surveillance, epidemiological investigation, contact tracing, and adjustment of public health and social measures

Pillar 4: Points of entry, international travel and transport, mass gatherings and population movement

Pillar 5: Laboratories and diagnostics

Pillar 6: Infection prevention and control, and protection of the health workforce

Pillar 7: Case management, clinical operations, and therapeutics

Pillar 8: Operational support and logistics, and supply chains

Pillar 9: Strengthening essential health services and systems

Pillar 10: Vaccination