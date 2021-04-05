Libya
Health Sector (UN and INGOs) Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19 State of Libya
Attachments
This health sector COVID-19 operational plan for 2021 is developed based on 2020 health sector plan, for operational UN agencies and INGOs to support Libyan authorities’ (national and sub-national) led efforts with practical and high-level actions under each of ten preparedness and response pillars in order to achieve the SPRP 2021 six strategic objectives:
• suppress community transmission;
• reduce exposure;
• counter misinformation and disinformation;
• protect the vulnerable;
• reduce death and illness;
• accelerate equitable access to new tools, including vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.
Pillars
Pillar 1: Coordination, planning, financing, and monitoring
Pillar 2: Risk communication, community engagement, and infodemic management
Pillar 3: Surveillance, epidemiological investigation, contact tracing, and adjustment of public health and social measures
Pillar 4: Points of entry, international travel and transport, mass gatherings and population movement
Pillar 5: Laboratories and diagnostics
Pillar 6: Infection prevention and control, and protection of the health workforce
Pillar 7: Case management, clinical operations, and therapeutics
Pillar 8: Operational support and logistics, and supply chains
Pillar 9: Strengthening essential health services and systems
Pillar 10: Vaccination