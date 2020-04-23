Health Sector, Situation Report, COVID-19, (20-23 April), Libya

Overview: As of 23 April, 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in Libya. Until present, a total of 1181 samples were tested for COVID-19. 1 COVID-19 related mortality case is registered. 18 patients got recovered.

Security situation: 20 April, Statement, UNSMIL Expresses Grave Concerns over the Deteriorating Humanitarian Situation in Tripoli and its Surroundings, and in Tarhouna

Situation in and around Tarhouna municipality deteriorates. The city is basically besieged. WHO managed to deliver 3 trauma A, 3 trauma B and 3 surgical supply kits to Tarhouna and Al Sbea hospitals.

The MoH Tripoli issued a statement about the disappearance of 4 health staff (2 doctors, 1 nurse and 1 administrative support) of the hospital in Sirte.

Situation with the displacement in Garabulli municipality is of concern. More than 2,000 families are reported to be displaced. 3 local school buildings were opened to host IDPs. Garabouli rural hospital can provide only limited obstetric, gynecological, pediatric and general medicine services. 9 PHC centers function. 3 PHC centers are under maintenance. 6 PHC centers are closed due to the local clashes. There is a reported need for supplies (including trauma), health specialists.

Cities of Sabratha and Sorman were affected during the latest military clashes. Numerous reports of attacks on health care (e.g. theft of hospitals’ assets) are shared. Most of private and public health clinics, including laboratories remain closed. Following the change of lines of conflict and replacement of authorities (councils) on the ground, it is anticipated that certain changes in response plans on COVID-19 would take place.

WHO shared the update on the recent unconfirmed reports that two generators have gone missing on their way to health care facilities in the south. WHO would like to make it clear that it did not purchase these generators and is not responsible for their distribution. It will be up to the local authorities to investigate this matter. Ministry of Interior in its conference mentioned allegations of toxic gas use. No further information is available.