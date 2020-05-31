Health Sector, Situation Report, COVID-19, (15-31 May), Libya

Overview:

As of 30 May, 130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are reported in Libya. Until present, a total of 6,668 samples were tested for COVID-19. A total of 5 COVID-19 mortality cases were registered in the country.

Confirmed cases are in Tripoli, Misurata, Benghazi, AlJfara, Zilten, Surman, Yefren, Azzawiya, Sabha, Alshatti. Among confirmed cases are those who returned from Turkey and Tunisia.

Security/political situation:

22 May, Clashes between two armed groups reportedly took a place inside Albrayga hospital in Ejdabia district. Indiscriminate shooting took place inside the hospital. As a result, one hospital staff, and two patients were reported injured. A woman broke her leg while she tried to escape through the hospital windows. The director of the hospital was assaulted. A separate flash update was issued.

25 May, UNSMIL condemns the use of Improvised Explosive Devices against the civilians in Ain Zara and Salahudin in Tripoli, Tripoli, 25 May 2020 - The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is extremely concerned about reports that residents of the Ain Zara and Salahuddin areas of Tripoli have been killed or wounded by Improvised Explosive Devices placed in/near their homes.

28 May, IOM statement, IOM Deplores Killing of 30 Trafficked Migrants in Libya

28 May, a doctor working with Tajoura field hospital (affiliated to the Field Medicine and Support Center (FMSC) was killed as result of the shelling targeting the area.

29 May, Statement by Yacoub El Hillo, Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, on the killing of migrants southwest of Tripoli.