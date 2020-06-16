Health Sector, Situation Report, COVID-19, ((1-15 June), Libya

Overview:

• In the past two weeks, COVID-19 cases in Libya have more than doubled, while a change in conflict dynamics has forced 24,000 people from their homes.

• 454 confirmed cases, 63 recovered cases, 381 active case 296, 10 deaths.

• Transmission scenario classification of Libya remains as cluster of cases.

• The highest number of reported cases comes from Sabha which was to date (191 cases, 42%)

• COVID-19 lab network expanded to 11 functional labs, distributed on 7 municipalities, including one new lab (NCDC Gharyan) which started testing COVID-19 on 13 June 2020.

• Total number of tests completed in 11 labs – 18,485 tests (11,182 in Tripoli, 5,319 in Benghazi, 873 in Misurata, 1,067 in Sabha, 40 in Zliten and 4 in Gharyan).

Security/political situation:

On 4 June 2020 - Two doctors of the FMSC (Field Medicine Support Center) were killed after UXB/ERW exploded while both were on their duty evacuating injured patient(s) in Ain Zara area.

On 6 June 2020 - An ambulance point affiliated to the Field Medicine and Support Center (FMSC) was hit in the Abu Qurayn area, near Sirte. No injuries were reported. The facility incurred significant damage, including ambulance vehicle.

DTM identified at least 4,790 families (approximately 23,950 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes since 04 June from Tarhouna and Sirte to the east of the country. https://displacement.iom.int/reports/libya-%E2%80%94-bani-waleed-tarhuna...