Health Sector Operational Update, Libya - Mid-month (1-15 September 2022)

Pillar 1: Coordination, Planning, Financing and Monitoring

ACF (Action Against Hunger):

• ACF continued to coordinate and collaborate with local health authorities to ensure alignment of its program activities with MOH health strategies, regular meetings and communication with PHCI were facilitated.

• On 13th of September: ACF participated in PHC sub working group meeting and presented a briefing of its program activities and an over-all explanation of its approach to health system strengthening protocol and its program priorities which includes support to local health authorities to finalize service packages, SOPs and guidelines in progress at the level of PHC group meeting.

• ACF started a series of introductory meetings with local civil society organizations working in the fields of development, capacity building, awareness raising and community mobilization including Moomken, ODP, Migrace and Almontaha, in preparation for future collaboration to encourage more inclusion of local CSO in development efforts.

• ACF team continued preparation of RFQs and technical assessments in for 7 PHC facilities supported under the project “Improving the Health Resilience of Rural Communities in Libya” in preparation to start rehabilitation work for the health facilities located within municpalities of Swani Ben Aden, Qasr Ben Geshir and Sabha • ACF continued following up and monitoring the progress of Libya National SMART survey during its PHASE-2: “training of Survey enumerators “at 6 health regions in collaboration with colleagues at UNICEF, PHCI and BSC. ACF health team continued to communicate regularly with Survey managers in the field and provided technical support and feedback whenever needed.

IRC

• On Monday September 12th, IRC team participated in the migration sub-working group meeting facilitated by IOM in coordination with ICO- MoH

• On Tuesday September 13th, IRC participated in the PHC sub-working group meeting facilitated by PHCI- MoH • On Thursday September 15th, IRC has arranged for a meeting with Health Care Accreditation Council (HCAC) to plan for Quality assurance improvement plans

• On Sunday September 18th, IRC deputy Director Programs has arranged for a meeting with the MOH ICO to discuss the challenges and progress related to IRC health programming IMC:

• Coordination with relevant authorities such as the NCDC, PHCI, health district offices and MOH is ongoing. In addition, activities pertinent to COVID-19 preparedness and response are maintained through the support of BHA, NDICI and GIZ.

Terre des Hommes

• SHAMS Project In collaboration with the MOH, TDH and Helpcode are planning to begin implementing the SHAMS Project, which will promote solar electricity in the south of Libya among dialysis and oncology institutions, as well as access for people with disabiliti.

• Health Needs Assessment In collaboration with the MOH, TDH and its partners (WW-GVC, PUI, and Helpcode) conducted Health and Protection assessments in four Libyan locations (Al Kufra, Benghazi, Tripoli, and Sabha). The assessment's goal is to aid in the planning of future health-related projects throughout Libya.

WHO

▪ Regular coordination of the implementation of COVID-19 with partners and WHO offices Benghazi and Sabha.