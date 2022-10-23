Health Sector Operational Update, Libya - Mid-month (1-15 October 2022)

Pillar 1: Coordination, Planning, Financing and Monitoring

ACF (Action Against Hunger):

IRC

On October 3rd, IRC team participated in TB sub-working group meeting

IMC:

Coordination with relevant authorities such as the NCDC, PHCI, health district offices and MOH is ongoing. In addition, activities pertinent to COVID-19 preparedness and response are maintained through the support of BHA, NDICI and GIZ.

IMC met with NCDC surveillance and RRT director, Dr. Ashur Almrabet on the 12th of October. The discussion was focused on EWARN report flow and mechanism, as well as how to improve it and ensure no missing reports. The importance of holding regular meetings to discuss challenges and difficulties in submitting EWARN weekly reports was agreed upon. A timetable for training on EWARN and surveillance was agreed on.

Terre des Hommes

Coordination with MOH for implementing the SHAMS project to the 11 locations in the south, targeting 12 oncology and dialysis center that will be supported with solar power, accessibility for people with disability, training, and awareness

WHO

• The Libyan Delegation took part in the 69th session for the Regional Committee convened under the theme “Reaching the Sustainable Development Goals in the post-COVID-19 age: accelerating universal health coverage and health security – Health for All by All”.

• A high-level meeting was carried out on 3 October between WHO Representative and the Minister of Health on Oct. 3 which aimed to further strengthening WHO’s operation across the country