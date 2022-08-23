Health Sector Operational Update, Libya - Mid-month (1-15 August 2022)

Pillar 1: Coordination, Planning, Financing and Monitoring

ACF

• ACF continue to coordinate closely with health authorities including: MOH, PHCI and district health offices at rural Tripoli, rural Sabha to aid the implementation of primary health care support activities at targeted 7 PHC facilities located at municipalities of Sabha, swani Bin Adam and Qasr-Bin Gesheer.

• ACF Libya continued to closely coordinate with UNICEF and Bureau of Statistics and Census (BSC) while consulting ACF-Canada SMART survey experts in preparation for the roll out of the phase-2 of the Libya national SMART survey.

IRC

• IRC arranged for a meeting with Primary Health Care Institute (PHCI) Director General and team to discuss the launching of capacity-building activities under the EU ACCESS project.

• IRC arranged for a meeting with the MOH South Dewan director to discuss the implementation modalities of the EU ACCESS project.

WHO

▪ Regular coordination of the implementation of COVID-19 with partners and WHO offices in Benghazi and Sabha IMC

▪ Coordination with relevant authorities such as the NCDC, PHCI, and MOH is ongoing. In addition, activities pertinent to COVID-19 preparedness and response are implemented through the support of BHA, NDICI and GIZ

Terre des Hommes

• TDH-IT: Coordination with relevant authorities such as the NCDC, MOH, and UNICEF for COVID-19 reaction and immunization campaign rollout.

• TDH-IT: As part of the integration of education and health projects, a visit to the Oncology School at Tripoli University Hospital was planned in collaboration with the Ministry of Education