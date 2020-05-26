Health assessment at community level (Muhallas), May 2020

Introduction

The purpose of this assessment was to find out the health situation of selected 100 communities (out of total of 667) in any of 100 municipalities across Libya, describe the main health conditions, demographic characteristics, water, electricity, pesticides, (EPI) routine immunization services, communicable diseases, medical evacuation, water borne disease, most common diseases, causes of death, most needed drugs, availability of health facilities, availability of HR, and availability of health services provided. This will help to provide information for evidence-based planning/intervention and improve the current situation. Health sector partners would be expected to use the findings as a basis for preparing and implementing a plan to: