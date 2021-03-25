HDP Nexus Profiling Libya

This visualisation of a Nexus Profile for western Libya is the result of a context analysis and mapping exercise conducted by the Social Change School’s Master in Project Management for International Cooperation (PMC), on the behest of WeWorld-GVC, for an initial assessment of the conditions for Nexus programming in western Libya.

The Nexus Profile is the preliminary output of the Social Change School study, and represents the starting point for an ongoing deeper assessment and study by WeWorld-GVC, including a conflict sensitivity assessment.