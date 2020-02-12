The Government of Japan Pledges half a million dollars to support UNICEF’s emergency response for vulnerable children in Libya

Tripoli, 12 February 2020 – The Government of Japan has allocated half a million dollars to support UNICEF emergency assistance for vulnerable girls and boys affected by the prolonged conflict and displacement in western Libya. The partnership extends for 12 months and aims to uphold UNICEF humanitarian response to the immediate and increasing needs of the conflict-affected populations.

“The Government of Japan stays engaged in humanitarian assistance to support children, youth and women regardless of where they are in Libya to meet their urgent needs,” said Tsuneki Matsuda, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Libya

The generous contribution from the Government of Japan will enable UNICEF to provide conflict-affected children and adolescents with increased access to quality education in a safe and improved learning environment.

UNICEF will also utilize the contribution to strengthen the capacity and develop education in emergency preparedness of teachers and education personnel.

In the water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH) sector, the grant will be used to deliver and distribute essential hygiene items to the conflict affected families and conduct hygiene promotion activities.

Through this programme, 12,000 conflict-affected and displaced families will receive hygine kits. The programme will also allow UNICEF to build the capacity of Libyan humanitarian aid workers on the essentials of the emergency preparedness and response in line with the humanitarian princiles

It will also allow UNICEF and its partners to raise awareness on the threat from explosive remnants of war and to promote safe behaviour among the civilians potentially at risk, particularly children.

“This contribution from Japan could not have come at a better time when e are seeking resources to support the vulnerable families affected by conflict,” Said UNICEF Special Representative in Libya, Abdel-Rahman Ghandour. “We are extremely grateful for the Government and the people of Japan for their ongoing support to keep the most vulnerable children healthy and protected through critical Education, child protection and WASH interventions”

###

Notes to Editors

UNICEF anticipates that this programme will reach at least 6,400 vulnerable girls and boys affected by the conflict and displacement with emergency Education, Child Protection, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) services:

• Provision of Education in Emergencies for 1,000 children and 35 teachers and education personnel;

• Provision of Child Protection in Emergencies for 2,700 children (1,377 girls, 1,323 boys), and 20 community members benefiting from awareness sessions on issues related to mine risk education in emergencies;

• Provision of Water Sanitation and Hygiene for 7,500 people [1,500 families, including 2,700 children (1,377 girls, 1,323 boys) four health facilities;

• Capacity building of local NGOs and organizations on emeregency preparedness and reponse.

For further information please contact:

Alla S. Almsri,

UNICEF Libya,

Tel: +218 91 00 12 129

Aalmsri@unicef.org