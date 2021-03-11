The Government of Japan and UNICEF - Press Release, 11 March 2021

TRIPOLI, 11 March 2021 - The People of Japan continues to support the education and child protection services of children in Libya during the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going conflict. Over 22,000 children and people in need will directly and indirectly will benefit from the newly announced contribution of US$ 750,000 to UNICEF in the area of child protection and education.

The programme supported by the Government of Japan will provide much needed education and protection assistance to vulnerable children in Libya affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, armed conflict, internal displacement, and migration.

“The Government of Japan is pleased to continue its partnership with UNICEF particularly in the context of COVID-19 pandemic. The contribution will focus on achieving results in protecting children and improving their living conditions in Libya through increasing access to quality education and child protection services,” said Mr. Masaki Amadera, Charge d'Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Libya. ‘We trust and sincerely hope that this long-standing partnership will help to address the needs of children and families.” he added.

The programme which is intended to run for a period of 12 months will bolster UNICEF Libya’s work to improve the living conditions of vulnerable children and young people through a combined emergency child protection and education in emergency assistance.

“At a time when the extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable children and their families is becoming more apparent, UNICEF is grateful to the People of Japan for its continuous commitment which allows us to build lasting community resilience through creating a safe space for boys and girls and directly supporting the education services”, said Abdulkadir Musse, UNICEF Libya Special Representative.

As communities are disrupted by COVID-19 virus, children are already at the increased risk of violence, abuse and neglect and hence have become even more vulnerable. Some 440 girls and 360 boys are expected to participate in community-based psychosocial support programmes.

In partnership with the government counterparts and local partners, UNICEF will use the funds to reach more than 700 displaced children and adolescents affected by conflict with remedial and catch-up classes, life skills sessions, and recreational activities. Furthermore, an estimated 420 girls and 280 boys will access classes, psychosocial support and recreational activities in the community centre called “Bayti”.

The Government of Japan is a long and valued partner of UNICEF in Libya and UNICEF programmes have benefited from US$ 2.6 million in financial support in previous years to spearhead the multisector emergency preparedness and response to conflict and COVID-19 pandemic.

UNICEF anticipates that this programme will reach at least 4,300 individuals and 18,000 households and community members with Education and Child Protection services:

700 children vulnerable conflict-affected and displaced children and adolescents (420 girls, 280 boys) will have access to non-formal education.

Support 700 children (420 girls, 280 boys) and adolescents with essential teaching and learning supplies.

800 children (440 girls, 360 boys) will participate in community-based psychosocial support programmes.

250 children (150 girls, 100 boys) will be reached with specialized child protection services.

Conduct training of trainers on Education in Emergencies (EiE), distance learning, COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control targeting 12 teachers.

Reach 3,000 children, caregivers, and community leaders (1,500 females, 1,500 males) with improved knowledge on child protection issues

Since 2012, UNICEF has promoted the rights and wellbeing of children and their families in Libya. Together with our partners, we work throughout the country to reach children and their families through our Health, Nutrition, WASH, Education, Child Protection and Emergency Response interventions. We strengthen the linkages between humanitarian action and development programming, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and conflict-affected children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere in Libya.

