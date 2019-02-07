GIEWS Country Brief: Libya 07-February-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Political instability continues to affect agricultural production despite reported recovery in economic growth

Below average cereal crop harvested in 2018

People in need of assistance estimated at 0.8 million

Political instability continues to affect agricultural production

Planting of the 2019 winter grain crops was completed in November 2019. Earth observation information indicates favourable conditions since the start of the season with average soil moisture.

Out of the 2.1 million hectares of land suitable for agriculture, 1.8 million hectares are classified as arable and 300 000 hectares under permanent crops, mostly fruit trees. The area developed for irrigation is about 470 000 hectares, but only some 240 000 hectares are currently irrigated. Cereals are mostly cultivated in the coastal regions, where rainfed production or cropping with supplementary irrigation is possible, and in the arid south under full irrigation. Wheat is used exclusively for human consumption, while all the other cereals are used as animal feed.

The results from the 2018 Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) revealed that, although agriculture contributes less than 3 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Production (GDP), over one-fifth of the population is engaged in some form of agricultural activities, even only for household consumption. About 7 percent of the population is reported to be abandoning agricultural activities since the crisis escalation in 2014. About three-quarters of the households still engaged in agriculture reported that conflict-related constrains such as power cuts, insecurity and expensive inputs, limited their capacity to produce. Sheep and goats dominate livestock production, practised mostly in the interior of the country. Livestock producers complained about the lack of veterinary services and the high costs of feed.

Below average domestic crop harvested in 2018

The 2018 cereal crop production is estimated at about 219 000 tonnes, almost 20 percent below average, but 5 percent above the output of 2017. The country relies heavily on imports (up to 90 percent) for its cereal consumption requirements, mostly wheat and barley. In the 2018/19 marketing year (July/June), the actual import requirement is projected at 3.2 million tonnes, about the same as in the previous year.

Political instability affecting economy despite reported growth

After a contraction in the GDP in 2011, by almost 60 percent due to the fall in oil production, the economy grew by over 100 percent in 2012 (year-on-year). Continuous political transition and volatile oil production resulted in further contractions of up to 20 percent yearly in 2014-2016. Following the re-opening of some key oil fields in 2017, the real GDP grew by over 50 percent in 2017.

The general inflation eased from the levels of over 25 percent during most of 2017 until January 2018 to levels of around 10 percent (last information available from September 2018), supported by improved hard currency distribution and strengthening of the Dinar.

The MSNA found that most households spend over 50 percent of their expenditure on food. The current food insecurity is driven by the lack of economic access, not food availability, and varies greatly among the administrative districts (mantikas) of the country. In Al Kufra District, in the southeast part of the country, almost 70 percent of the households are food insecure.

The 2019 Libya Humanitarian Needs Overview estimated the total number of people in need of humanitarian assistance at 0.82 million (or 11 percent of the population). The number of people in need of food assistance was put at 0.3 million. Refugees, asylum seekers and internally displaced are among the most vulnerable