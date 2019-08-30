Ghassan Salame bids farewell to his Deputy for Humanitarian Affairs Maria do Valle Ribeiro, welcomes her successor Yacoub el Hillo

Tripoli, 29 August 2019 – As her assignment in Libya has come to an end after two and half years of tireless work and dedication, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, Ghassan Salamé, expressed his sincere appreciation for his Deputy, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Ms. Maria do Valle Ribeiro, and welcomes the arrival of her successor Mr. Yacob El Hillo.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleague, Maria de Valle Ribeiro, for her great efforts during her two-and-half-year tenure as a Humanitarian/Resident Coordinator and Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya, particularly during critical - and sometimes tragic - circumstances undergone by civilians in Libya," SRSG Salame said. He praised her extraordinary and restless efforts to secure all aspects of humanitarian assistance, in particular to the most vulnerable communities, including conflict-affected civilians, IDPs, migrants and refugees. SRSG Salame wishes Ms. Ribeiro every success in her new assignment.

The Special Representative also welcomes the arrival of his new Deputy, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya Mr. Yacoub El Hillo who is expected to assume office beginning of September 2019. "I welcome my colleague, Yacoub El Hillo, to the UN family in Libya. Mr. El Hillo brings with him an extensive experience in this field, especially in Syria, Liberia and other countries. Mr. El Hillo’s vast and distinguished experiences will play a key role in the humanitarian, development and peace efforts in Libya and to alleviate the impact of war and protracted crises on the dear Libyan people.”