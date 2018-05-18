Getting families back on their feet in Libya

ACTED is helping the most vulnerable conflict-affected families in Benghazi, Tripoli, and Sebha to fullfil their life-saving needs in a dignified manner.

Since the onset of the 2011 conflict, Libya has experienced massive population displacements that plunged the country into a protracted humanitarian crisis. Despite recent trends highlight a decrease in displacement, the situation for many is worsening, with over 1.1 million in need of assistance (2018 Humanitarian Needs Overview).

Access to basic goods and services has become a particularly acute challenge in Libya, as many families are faced with decreasing purchasing power and a lack of access to cash. For example, from June to December 2018, the price of food rose by 20%. This is partly due to the depreciation of the Libyan dinar on the parallel markets, which has been driving import costs upwards. Meeting the basic needs of internally displaced, returnee, and non-displaced families across Libya therefore presents an inherent priority for the international community in responding to the crisis.

In response, with the support of UNHCR, ACTED provided between 240 to 720 EUR in cash assistance to 1,139 of the most vulnerable people, including internally displaced people, returnees, and host communities in Tripoli, Benghazi, and Sabha.

The primary advantage of providing cash-based assistance is the freedom of choice given to the beneficiary families. With cash assistance, the project beneficiaries are empowered to make their own decisions concerning how to effectively manage their needs. As such, cash is one of the quickest and most effective ways to help people get back on their feet and on their way to recovery when crises strike. In fact, more than half of the families benefiting from the programme reported that the cash in combination with their monthly salary allowed them to meet all of their monthly basic needs.

Amna, a surviving mother of two, who lost her husband during the conflict, was one of the beneficiaries of ACTED’s cash transfer project. The woman was earning a living by cleaning houses, until she had to stop due to serious knee pain. One of her children suffers from epilepsy, which costs 200 LYD per month for treatment, and Amna herself has her own health issues without being able to afford a doctor. The family, who used to eat only one meal per day, financially struggled to meet their most basic needs.

Cash assistance provided by ACTED had an empowering impact on their life. She is now able to cover the costs of her child’s and her own medical expenses, and provide support towards meeting the family’s basic requirements.

This recently concluded UNHCR-supported project is part of ACTED’s ever growing portfolio of cash programming in Libya. In 2018, ACTED will continue to give families the power to buy what they need when they need it through further cash transfers.

This publication has been produced with the assistance of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The contents of this publication are the sole responsibility of ACTED and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of UNHCR.