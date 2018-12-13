Germany pushes up the Stabilization Facility “Stronger for Libya” with 2.5 million euros

The new donation confirms Germany’s support to the Facility’s new strategy recently presented in Tripoli, and raises German contribution to 13.5 million euros, the largest to the programme

Tripoli, 11/December/2018 – During a ceremony that took place in Tripoli, His Excellency, the Ambassador of Germany to Libya, Mr. Oliver Owcza, and The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Libya Resident Representative, Mr. Sultan Hajiyev, signed an agreement to increase Germany's contribution to the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL), now Stronger for Libya, by further 2.5 million euros. Also present at the signing were the co-chairs of the Facility’s Board, Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya, Ms. Maria Ribeiro and the SFL’s chief Libyan counterpart, Hon. Minister of Planning, Dr. Taher Jehaimi.

Germany, which helped launch of the multi-donor initiative in 2016, has supported it ever since, and is the largest contributor of the Facility. The SFL recently announced a new strategy aimed at strengthening the legitimate and internationally recognized state authorities and fostering national unity for all Libyans.

After this new contribution, the funding committed by the German Government to the SFL totals 13.5 million euros.

“The Stabilization Facility for Libya is a benchmark joint effort in enhancing stability for the Libyan people, in particular in politically sensitive municipalities,” stated Ambassador Owcza. “With the second phase of the SFL I am grateful that together with our international and Libyan partners, Germany is further focusing its contribution on tangible outputs to strengthen social cohesion and national unity. Together we will work for a stronger Libya.”

On his part, Mr. Hajiyev declared: “Germany is a key partner for UNDP Libya, essential to our support to the country’s authorities and our global commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. The Stabilization Facility for Libya a notable programme, with its 14 donors guiding interventions technically and strategically, ensuring inclusive processes and ‘no one left behind’. I would like to emphasize that apart from its sizeable financial contributions, Germany is also actively engaged on the substance its work. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts aimed at identifying and implementing tailored solutions for a strong and stable Libya.”

Since April 2016, SFL has provided quick rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, such as hospitals and schools, boosted the capacity of municipalities and the engagement between the central government and municipalities, as well as supported local governments to develop conflict management processes. So far, approximately two million people are benefitting from services restored by the Facility in Benghazi, Kikla, Ubari, Sebha, Sirt, Bani Walid and Greater Tripoli. The new SFL—Stronger for Libya will continue to enhance the capacities of the country to deliver services to its citizens, now giving an effective voice to women and youth, and ensuring that local strategies flow from, are linked to, and contribute to reaching the national goal of recovery and stabilization.

For more information please contact: media.ly@undp.org