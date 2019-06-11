Gender-Based Violence Sub-Sector - Libya Update, May 2019

Humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate as a result of the ongoing-armed clashes that started on 4 April in the south of Tripoli. As of the latest IOM-DTM report (30 May), an estimated 90,500 have been forced to fee their homes. Out of which 51% are females. While most of the IDP families are staying in private accommodation, over 3,900 IDPs are hosted in 47 diferent collective shelters in various municipalities. Unconfrmed numbers of individuals remain trapped in the confict-afected areas including nearly 3,300 migrants and refugees in detention centers, out of which 396 are women and girls held in deplorable and unsafe conditions. Recent joint protection rapid needs assessment conducted in Tripoli indicates the general lack of safe places, privacy, insecurity and harassment as the major safety concerns for women and girls. Overcrowded shelters shared by both family and non-relatives have been reported. Similar issues are also highlighted in the rapid needs assessment conducted Zliten which continue to expose women and girls at risks of GBV. As the ongoing confict escalates, women and girls continue to face not only restrictive movements in Tripoli but also exposed to kidnapping and sexual exploitation and abuse.

The joint protection needs assessment points to increased cases of sexual violence perpetrated by militants againsts non-Libyans especially those from Chad, Eriteria and Iraq. While GBV risks are considerably high, the recent rapid needs assessment indicate that fewer community members are aware of available GBV services.

In the last two months, GBV partners including UNFPA and its implementing partners (El Safa, PSS Team and Albayan), IRC, IMC and CESVI have provided key GBV related services in the collective shelters, urban areas and IDP camps. These services include, clinical management of rape, emergency GBV case management, psychosocial support and dignity kits for women and girls. GBV partners have continued to conduct safety audits to identify key GBV risks and provide recommendations to diferent sectors to ensure GBV risk mitigation. To date a total of 4,400 individuals have been reached with GBV related interventions.