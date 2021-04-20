Food Security and Nutrition - Libya

Highlights

Food security indicators were worse in the Eastern region, where households reported the highest proportion of inadequate food consumption and adoption of either crisis or emergency coping strategies. Tobruk stood out in this regard.

Overall, displaced households were more food insecure, with 21 percent reporting inadequate food consumption and over 70 percent adopting either crisis or emergency coping strategies to cope with lack of food or money to buy food 30 days before the survey.

An increase in prices was a significant contributor to food insecurity, with an increase in prices reported from November to December 2020 caused by an increased cost in the importation of commodities.

Over 70 percent of women aged 15 to 49 years old consumed Minimum Dietary Diversity, while Tobruk reported the lowest proportion of women achieving Minimum Dietary Diversity. The women mostly consumed staples, dairy and meat products.

The majority of children surveyed aged 6 to 23 months did not consume a Minimum Acceptable Diet.

Children mainly consumed staples and milk. No children in Murzuq consumed a Minimum Acceptable Diet.

Children in Murzuq, Nalut, Tobruk, and Tripoli ate on average one meal a day.

No households reported challenges in accessing food markets due to COVID-19 compared to May 2020.

There was a reduction in social distancing reported.