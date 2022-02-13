Flash Update: School shooting near Shohada Bohdema School in Bohdema Area, Benghazi, 9 February 2022 (1st Feb date of incident)

INCEDENT

The shooting was the result of a fight between two unidentified armed groups over the possession of a building under construction (intended to become a school) located behind Shohada Bohdema School.

Indirect shooting by an armed man close to the rea entrance of the school.

IMPACT

Lessons at the school were suspended for the rest of the day, and parents were asked to keep their children at home.

Community leaders met the MoE Director Mostafa Bilhasan and they decided to evict the squatters from the building and seal it with bricks until it can be completed and used for its intended purpose as a school.