Libya
Flash Update: School shooting near Shohada Bohdema School in Bohdema Area, Benghazi, 9 February 2022 (1st Feb date of incident)
Attachments
INCEDENT
Indirect shooting by an armed man close to the rea entrance of the school.
The shooting was the result of a fight between two unidentified armed groups over the possession of a building under construction (intended to become a school) located behind Shohada Bohdema School.
IMPACT
Lessons at the school were suspended for the rest of the day, and parents were asked to keep their children at home.
Community leaders met the MoE Director Mostafa Bilhasan and they decided to evict the squatters from the building and seal it with bricks until it can be completed and used for its intended purpose as a school.
At an internal school meeting on 2 February, it was decided to permanently shut the back door and not use the school for social occasions. Lessons recommenced on 6 February 2022.