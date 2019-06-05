05 Jun 2019

Flash Update: Floods in the South - West of Libya (As of 5 June 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (310.23 KB)

This report is produced by OCHA Libya in collaboration with the inter sector coordination group and the humanitarian partners.

Highlights

• Heavy rains caused flooding and damage in several locations in Ghat municipality from 28 May to 5 June.

• Over 20,000 persons have been affected and about 2,500 are currently displaced to nearby areas.

• Four people died, including three children, and about 30 suffered minor injuries.

• An Emergency Cell including the municipality, the local police and the Libyan Red Crescent, has been activated.

• Initial humanitarian needs identified include: shelter, food and non-food items, and health services. Immediate humanitarian response is provided by the local counterparts; OCHA is monitoring sectoral needs.

• Severe damage of roads, telecommunications, houses and farmland vital for livelihoods have been reported.

Situation overview

A wave of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm has hit the south western region of Libya. The rainfall commenced on the 28 May 2019 and intensified on the 2 June. The municipality of Ghat has been severely affected, including: Silila, Ta’ala, Ghat, Albakat, Saya, Alfiywat, Al-Sharika and Al-Siniyah. The rainfall and thunderstorm are expected to continue, decreasing in intensity in the coming days. The water levels have not receded and vary between 0.5 to 2 meters depending on the area. The municipality activated the Emergency Cell consisting of local authorities, police and the Libyan Red Crescent.

According to the local counterparts, over 20,000 people have been affected by the floods and an estimated 2,500 have been displaced to nearby areas. Most of the displaced families are hosted with relatives or sheltered in three schools habilitated by the municipality. Human casualties have been reported. To date, four died (including three children and one adult) and 30 people suffered minor injuries.

Severe damage to infrastructure and farmland vital for livelihoods were reported. Ghat hospital was partially flooded and service provision has been affected. The official exams for elementary and middle school scheduled for next week have been postponed. There is a risk of running out of fuel and domestic commodities due to the infrastructure damage. The airport remains operational.

The Emergency Cell reported displaced persons in remote locations who might need temporary accommodation, but numbers are still to be confirmed. Based on the magnitude of damage, they estimate that IDPs will be able to gradually return home within a month’s time.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.