Flash Update #2: Tripoli Clashes │6 September 2018

Highlights

On September 4, 2018, UN brokered a ceasefire between militias warring in Tripoli. Thus far the ceasefire has held, but remains fragile.

Given prevailing perceptions of insecurity and fear that the situation may deteriorate, the majority of newly internally displaced persons (IDPs) have not yet returned to their homes.

Some 2,350 households remain displaced, mostly to other parts of Tripoli. More than 100 families are staying in schools used as IDP shelters. Several thousand migrants and refugees in detention centres were also affected.

Situation

The security situation in Tripoli has remained calm over the last 48 hours, following the signing of the ceasefire agreement. Recent clashes left 61 people dead and an additional 159 people wounded, many of them civilians. There is reported damage to civilian infrastructure, including medical facilities, schools, houses, electrical grids, and places of worship.

As many perceive the current peace to be fragile, IDPs have yet to return to their homes. Around 2,350 households remain displaced, around 1,715 of which are reportedly staying in the Tripoli area, with others in Tajoura, Tarhouna and Bani Walid. More than 100 families remain in schools turned into IDP makeshift shelters.

The violence affected areas where detention centres (Abu Salim and Qasr Ben Gasheer) - used to detain refugees and migrants - are located. An estimated 3,500 refugees and migrants remain in detention centres in Tripoli and in need or urgent assistance Assessments undertaken by humanitarian partners have revealed urgent needs in the protection, food, health, non-food items, water and sanitation sectors.

Response