Flash Update 2: Floods in the South - West of Libya (As of 11 June 2019)

Highlights

• Water flood levels dropped and the weather in Ghat municipality has cleared.

• Over 20,000 persons have been affected and about 4,250 are currently displaced; of those, 1,200 are hosted in five collective shelters habilitated by the authorities.

• Four people died, including three children, and about 30 suffered minor injuries.

• Major risk of diseases outbreaks including acute watery diarrhea due to water contamination.

• Needs priorities are shifting from household level lifesaving to community level basic service needs.

Situation overview

The situation of Ghat municipality, south – west Libya, has been stable since 7 June. the weather has cleared up and water flood levels dropped in most areas after heavy rains shocked the far southwest municipality of Ghat and its peripheries since 28 May. Area 304, Chinese Company area, Bent Libya, Alberket and Fayout were among the areas that have been badly affected. Houses and public infrastructure, including farmlands, roads and schools were severely damaged. The elementary and middle school official exams are still on-hold. The floods resulted in 34 casualties, including four fatalities and 30 minor injuries. Reportedly, there are missing persons who could be trapped by the floods.

Due to water infrastructure damages and contamination there is a high risk of disease outbreak. An increased number of acute watery diarrhea cases were reported, mainly children. To date, 22 confirmed cases have been confirmed. Health and WASH sectors are working together to minimize the risk and respond.

Telecommunication network has been fixed and electricity is operational in some areas of the municipality. Solid waste management, especially of dead animals, and disinfection of boreholes are expected to be of top priority needs.

At least 4,250 people (850 families) are confirmed to have been displaced by IOM/DTM teams. According to the Ghat Emergency Cell and humanitarian partners on the ground, five collective shelters are hosting about 1,200 internally displaced persons; three schools in Ghat city and two schools in Alberket town, 7 km south of Ghat city; while others joined friends and relatives in safer areas. Immediate needs were provided by the Libyan Red Crescent, national and local authorities, and sectors’ partners operational in the region. After the initial first days and with the immediate shelter and food needs covered, needs are shifting from household lifesaving to community level basic service provision. Needs pertaining to refugees and migrants need to be identified.