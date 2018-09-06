Flash Update #1: Tripoli Clashes │4 September 2018

Highlights

Clashes in Tripoli have led over 2,000 households to flee their homes. A total of 61 people have been killed, with another 159 people injured, according to the Libyan Ministry of Health.

Most newly internally displaced persons (IDPs) have sought shelter with family and friends, although some makeshift shelters exist in schools.

Humanitarian needs are emerging in the health, water and sanitation, protection, food and non-food sectors. Further assessments of needs will take place as soon as the security situation permits.

Four detention centres where almost 5,580 refugees and migrants are held are considered at risk.

Situation

The security situation in Tripoli remains volatile following clashes over recent days that have included the use of heavy weapons in residential areas. Civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure have been reported. A ceasefire was agreed among the major parties to the ongoing conflict on 4 September.

According to the Libyan Ministry of Health, a total of 61 people have been killed, while another 159 people have been injured. Twelve people are reportedly missing.

Since 27 August, over 2,000 households have been forced to flee their homes and seek safety in other parts of Tripoli, Tajoura, Tarhouna and Bani Walid. Most of those displaced are staying with family and friends. A limited number of families are staying in five schools being used as IDP shelters.

One existing Tawergha IDP informal settlement (Al Fallah 2 with around 175 families) was impacted by a mortar, resulting in the death of two civilians. It is reported that 30 families left the site. A rapid assessment is ongoing to assess needs. Health support has been provided through partners in the health sector.

Reports also indicate that a medical facility has been impacted. The Bedea Physiotherapy Center in Souq al Juma was hit on 31 August, with one civilian casualty.