06 Sep 2018

Flash Update #1: Tripoli Clashes │4 September 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (69.3 KB)

Highlights

  • Clashes in Tripoli have led over 2,000 households to flee their homes. A total of 61 people have been killed, with another 159 people injured, according to the Libyan Ministry of Health.

  • Most newly internally displaced persons (IDPs) have sought shelter with family and friends, although some makeshift shelters exist in schools.

  • Humanitarian needs are emerging in the health, water and sanitation, protection, food and non-food sectors. Further assessments of needs will take place as soon as the security situation permits.

  • Four detention centres where almost 5,580 refugees and migrants are held are considered at risk.

Situation

The security situation in Tripoli remains volatile following clashes over recent days that have included the use of heavy weapons in residential areas. Civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure have been reported. A ceasefire was agreed among the major parties to the ongoing conflict on 4 September.

According to the Libyan Ministry of Health, a total of 61 people have been killed, while another 159 people have been injured. Twelve people are reportedly missing.

Since 27 August, over 2,000 households have been forced to flee their homes and seek safety in other parts of Tripoli, Tajoura, Tarhouna and Bani Walid. Most of those displaced are staying with family and friends. A limited number of families are staying in five schools being used as IDP shelters.

One existing Tawergha IDP informal settlement (Al Fallah 2 with around 175 families) was impacted by a mortar, resulting in the death of two civilians. It is reported that 30 families left the site. A rapid assessment is ongoing to assess needs. Health support has been provided through partners in the health sector.

Reports also indicate that a medical facility has been impacted. The Bedea Physiotherapy Center in Souq al Juma was hit on 31 August, with one civilian casualty.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.