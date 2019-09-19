First Sphere workshop in Libya strengthens humanitarian efforts at a time of deepening crisis

The first Sphere workshop to be organised in Libya took place in late August in the capital, Tripoli. It was delivered by the Sphere member and focal point Sheikh Tahir Azzawi Charity Organization (STACO) in collaboration with experienced Sphere trainers from the UK-based firm Osman Consulting.

“The training comes at a critical time for Libya, with the conflict just outside the capital”, said Sphere trainer Moustafa Osman. “For organisations on the ground, building up capacity and adapting to make a positive difference in an increasingly challenging context is absolutely crucial.”

Libya’s civil war has caused widespread shortages of food, water, medical supplies and fuel, and the country has recently experienced some of its worst violence since the start of the conflict in 2014. Access to basic services is extremely limited, almost 700,000 people have been displaced, and the country is in great need of professionally delivered humanitarian assistance and protection.

The three-day workshop provided practical and specialised training to 21 humanitarian professionals from a wide range of agencies, including the government’s Civil Society Commission. It included an overview of the Humanitarian Charter, the nine commitments of the Core Humanitarian Standard on Quality and Accountability (CHS) and the application of the Sphere standards in disaster management.

“We are delighted that STACO took the lead in hosting the first Sphere training workshop in Libya,” the organisation’s chair, Salem Algamody, said. “The sessions were vital in strengthening humanitarian workers’ skills, and we look forward to expanding our collaboration with Sphere and launching new projects.”

STACO is a humanitarian and development organisation that runs food, shelter and education programmes in Libya. It aims to apply humanitarian standards in its work to ensure that it provides high quality assistance to the people affected by the country’s crisis.