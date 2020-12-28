First “Cash for Work” initiative in Libya launched in Abu Salim

Abu Salim – As part of its effort to help conflict-affected people in Libya to have access to a temporary work opportunity for income generation, The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) partnered with the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Municipality of Abu Salim to implement the first “Cash for Work” initiative in Libya.

Funded by the Government of Japan, the first “cash for work” initiative in Libya will allow targeted people based in Abu Salim to meet their basic needs, improve their living standards and contribute to their short- and medium-term economic self-reliance.

The initiative will target 100 workers among local vulnerable populations such as women, internal displaced persons (IDPs) youth, conflict affected population, migrant and refugees that will be able to support their households and contribute to the improvement of public infrastructure for the benefit of the whole community.

Authorities in Abu Salim Municipality have already identified buildings and areas that require some cleaning and light rehabilitation work that can be undertaken by the participants of this project for the benefit of the whole community.

During the launching ceremony that took place today at the Municipality of Abu Salim, the Mayor, Mr. Abdel Rahman Alhamdi, stated: “I truly welcome "cash for work" initiative. Abu Salim municipality is one of the municipalities affected by the conflict, and this program is providing urgent livelihood opportunities for the most needy population in a municipality of 400,000 people. The success of this pilot project is success in all other affected municipalities, and the municipality will work to provide the necessary coordination in line with the rules and procedures of the United Nations Development Programme. We thank UNDP and the Danish Refugee Council for their consistent support”

On her part, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Libya, Ms. Gozde AVCI-LEGRAND, declared: “Globally, cash assistance has been established as one of the most efficient means of supporting people to meet their most urgent needs, maintaining flexibility, choice and dignity. In Libya, UNDP wants to contribute to provide this flexibility and dignity to those who needed the most.”

Chargé d'Affaires of Japan to Libya, Mr. Tsuneki Matsuda, said:* “The Government of Japan is pleased to support the Cash for Work initiative in Abu Salim Municipality, Libya. Through participating in the programme, the government of Japan wish that the vulnerable population in Libya improve their living conditions and enhance access to short-term employment/income generating activities. We will continuously cooperate with the UN-facilitated political process and support Libyan people”.*

DRC’s Officer in Charge at the Tripolitania Area Office, DRC Libya, Mr. Hatem Omer, said: “Today we are honoured and very excited to launch a pilot Cash for Work project with the generous funding from UNDP and in collaboration with Abu Salim Municipality as a response to the limited livelihoods opportunities, instability, and recovery needs in Abu Salim district. I reiterate the full support by Abu Salim Municipality and dedicated staff of UNDP in supporting enhancing economic self-reliance efforts for most vulnerable populations in Tripoli through this initiative”

The workers will be trained on health and safety and receive risk education. They will work in the selected locations in groups for a minimum 20 working days and they will be provided with a pre-paid card after successful completion of the days of engagement.