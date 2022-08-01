FAO experience in strengthening human capital in natural resources management in fragile and conflict-affected countries

Strengthening human capital in natural resources management in fragile and conflict-affected countries: the experience of FAO

SYNOPSIS

Agriculture is key to ensure food security and represents an important source of income for the population, especially in developing countries. Conflicts and fragile conditions, however, can have direct negative consequences on this sector, from the lack and increase of costs of inputs, to the difficulties in accessing and securing natural resources and the disruption of food production and markets, and biodiversity losses. Regardless of all development gains, many see their incomes and food security suddenly disrupted.

Investing in human capital is key to improve natural resource management and restore agriculture, food production, and rural livelihoods, thus breaking the vicious cycle of instability, which sees increased food insecurity and the disruption of the agricultural sector as both a consequence and a driver of conflicts.

The FAO Building Forward Better Initiative aims at enhancing the skills of professionals operating in the field of natural resources management and at reducing the technical and knowledge gap in conflict- and fragilityaffected countries.

Through the organization of series of online training sessions, the Initiative saw the participation of around 500 trainees from Libya, Mali and Niger. Over 140 videos and 150 presentations in 2 languages were produced are now freely accessible through the Initiative’s website, a valuable opportunity for professionals worldwide to refresh and build their skills in natural resources management.