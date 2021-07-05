EU-funded Baladiyati receives additional 26.2 million to strengthen cooperation in Libya’ South [EN/AR]

Tunis, 05/07/2021. The European Union allocated an additional 26.2 million EUR to foster sustainable economic development, social cohesion and human security in 14 vulnerable municipalities in the South of Libya.

“The Ministry of Local Governance is committed to ensure the continued support to all communities in Libya by responding to their most urgent needs,” said the Minister of Local Governance, H.E. Badr Eldin Sadig Altoumi. “Our efforts are complemented by a constructive collaboration with the European Union, the Italian Embassy and the Italian Cooperation, UNDP and UNICEF: through Baladiyati’s Phase II, we are strengthening our development partnership in support of rural development, livelihood security, economic recovery and stability in the South of the country.”

“Stability and prosperity in Libya and progress in the most vulnerable regions in the South of the country are national goals that Italy strongly supports,” said the Italian Ambassador to Libya H.E. Giuseppe Buccino Grimaldi. The Ambassador praised the strong and continued bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, stressing keenness of Italy to further boost cooperation and coordination toward common objectives in cooperation with the Government of National Unity and the Minsitry of Local Governance.

“The EU’s Baladiyati programme has already contributed substantially to improve access to key public services in 27 Libyan municipalities. With an expansion of this successful programme to the South, we will be able to achieve concrete improvements of the living conditions of people in the targeted municipalities ” said Sandra Goffin, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Libya. “Decentralisation and good services at the very local level have also real potential in contributing to peace, stability and local development.”

Since October 2018, Baladiyati has been contributing to enhance living conditions and resilience in 27 vulnerable municipalities across Libya, through the implementation of over 200 crucial interventions in the sectors of health, education and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

With the new grant, the Baladiyati programme enters Phase II: until 2024, the European Union’s partners the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will continue working together with the Libyan Central and Local Authorities to assess, plan and deliver crucial interventions in Libya’s South, where livelihoods and public service delivery have been severely affected by institutional fragmentation and increasing community needs.

Baladiyati’s ambitious Phase II will contribute to addressing inadequate access to basic services and infrastructure in the areas of education, WASH and sustainable energy; promote dignifying job opportunities in local economy sectors such as agriculture and construction towards household resilience and food security; strengthen social cohesion at communal level in the pursuance of a sustainable environment for development.

Ms. Annamaria Meligrana, Deputy Head of the AICS Regional Office for Libya, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria, renovated the commitment of the Italian Cooperation in support of all populations in Libya, and said: “We are glad to collaborate with newly established Government of National Unity and tailor a joint response to the most pressing needs of vulnerable communities in the South of the country. Building upon the consolidated partnership with UNDP and UNICEF and in close coordination with the Ministry of Local Governance, we are positive about the impact the new phase of Baladiyati EUfunded Programme could have on local economic development and community cohesion.”

“This funding will allow us to scale up efforts in the South of the country and improve people’s access to quality basic services, community dialogues and livelihood opportunities. Through the solid partnership and the support of the European Union, UNDP is committed to supporting local authorities improve people’s quality of life, promote peace and build social cohesion,” said UNDP Libya Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto.

“Libya’s South region has been underserved and continues to carry the brunt of the migration flow and suffer neglect. With the additional funding from the European Union and building on the ongoing Baladiyati programme, UNICEF will work with partners within the communities to provide services which are essential for child and youth development,” said AbdulKadir Musse, UNICEF Special Representative in Libya. Additionally, UNICEF will enhance protective safe environments that contribute to social cohesion among different groups in the community.