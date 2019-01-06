ETS Libya Factsheet - January 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

More than seven years after civil unrest erupted in Libya during the Arab Spring in 2011, and some United Nations (UN) offices were forced to close, the evacuation status in Tripoli was lifted in February 2018 and agencies initiated re-entry into the North African country. The humanitarian footprint in Libya is expanding, with an international NGO (INGO) presence in many locations throughout the country, and most agencies in the process of establishing presence in Tripoli and elsewhere. However, humanitarian access remains challenging in the East and South of Libya. Provision of lifesaving telecommunications services to the response community in operational areas will enhance the overall response and ensure assistance is efficiently provided to those people most in need.