Enhancing capacities of medical facilities in Benghazi to respond to COVID-19

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals in Benghazi and its suburban areas lacked oxygen cylinders needed both for inpatient and outpatient care. Some medical facilities have had to wait a long time until the cylinders were re-filled at the Alkwefia Hospital located more than 30 km away. As a result, patients affected by COVID-19 and those with breathing difficulties could not receive timely adequate medical treatment.

In coordination with Benghazi Municipality and the Medical Services Authority, UNDP Libya installed a new medical oxygen generation unit in Benghazi, aimed at supporting the national COVID-19 response. The new equipment, which has a capacity of 48.4m3/hour, will ensure the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals and clinics in Benghazi, as well as nearby towns such as Deriana, Alabiar, Tukrah, Almarj, Gheminis and Soloq. It will also overcome barriers associated with re-filling the cylinders and contribute to improved medical services for local residents. It will also enhance the capacity of local medical institutions to provide a better and speedier response to patient needs, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the JSB COVID project, with generous financial support from Japan, UNDP in Libya is working with national health authorities to meet emerging priorities in the country, such as supporting national and local institutions strengthen their health systems.