Effects of the Tripoli conflict on south Libya June 2019

Key Findings

• The Fezzan region remained unstable. Respondents mentioned connecting roads as particularly unsafe due to checkpoints and roadblocks, with additional security risks identified in all assessed areas.

• The power grid had become increasingly unreliable due to multiple factors. Frequent power outages and weak electrical current meant that the power provided was erratic and potentially damaging, particularly to water wells and pumps. This has caused severe damage to the water system and has led to water shortages in all assessed cities.

• Security risks jeopardised the production of local fresh produce as some farmers found it difficult to access their land, while supply chain disruptions due to the Tripoli conflict had further repercussions on the affordability of food items. The supply of subsidised fuel in particular seemed to have stalled, forcing residents to purchase fuel for high prices on the black market.

• Access to liquidity remained a major issue, with cash shipments becoming increasingly irregular. Most households reportedly did not have enough cash to cover their basic needs, which led to the use of alternative payment modalities with extra markups.