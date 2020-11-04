ECHO Factsheet – Libya – November 2020

FACTS & FIGURES

893,000 people in need of humanitarian aid

390,000 internally displaced

585,000 migrants

46,000 refugees (source: UN OCHA)

EU humanitarian funding: €75.3 million since 2011

Including €9 million in 2020

Introduction

Some 10 years after the Libyan revolution triggered a civil war, demonstrators across the country have taken to the streets to protest corruption and deteriorating living conditions. Their calls for change come as vulnerable Libyans’ coping mechanisms are weakened by displacement and loss of purchasing power. The socio-economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made matters even worse. Tens of thousands of migrants who are stuck in Libya face inhuman treatment at the hands of smugglers and human traffickers. The EU is the largest donor of humanitarian aid to vulnerable people in need of protection, health care and education.

What are the needs?

People most affected by the conflict have limited access to primary health care, shelter, clean water and sanitation. The long-lasting conflict has also disrupted education and left many people, including migrants, vulnerable to abuse and exploitation. In 2020, the humanitarian community aims to reach 345,000 of the most vulnerable people in need of humanitarian aid, as identified in the Humanitarian Needs Overview. Shortages in medicines and medical equipment are frequent, and health facilities often lack doctors and medical personnel. According to the World Health Organization, about 20% of public hospitals and health facilities have closed due to destruction, damage or occupation. Libya is a country with one of the highest number of attacks against medical facilities worldwide. The coronavirus pandemic has further impacted people’s livelihoods, especially those of daily labourers, refugees and migrants. Crime and human trafficking are widespread.

Access for aid organisations is irregular and difficult due to the unpredictable security situation and bureaucratic obstacles.

People affected by the conflict should be given protection and health care. The most vulnerable displaced populations also need cash support to meet their basic needs such as shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene. Humanitarian organisations and the EU call for the protection of civilians and unimpeded access to those in need. Respect for International Humanitarian Law and humanitarian principles should extend to healthcare staff and infrastructure.