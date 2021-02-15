ECHO Factsheet – Libya – February 2021 (Last updated 11/02/2021)

Introduction

Almost 10 years after the Libyan revolution ended in civil war, the security situation has improved thanks to a fragile ceasefire. However, years of fighting – exacerbated by a shattered economy and COVID-19 – have exhausted people’s coping capacities. Many Libyans, refugees and migrants have lost their livelihoods, and the country’s health system is close to collapse. The EU is the largest donor of aid to the most vulnerable people in Libya.

What are the needs?

Despite diplomatic efforts to end the crisis, an increasing number of people in Libya require cash assistance to buy food, water, pay rent or health care. Education is another important need. Among the most affected, there are Libyans displaced by the long-lasting conflict: those who returned home, refugees, and migrants who are vulnerable to abuse, exploitation and detention.

It is estimated that 1.3 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2021, a 40% increase compared to 2020. The weakened health system, which is on the verge of collapse, has seen more than half of all health care facilities close since 2019. While health care is an overwhelming need for 1.2 million people requiring urgent access to essential services, the system also lacks the resources, staff and equipment to deal effectively with the rise of coronavirus cases.

Conflict and COVID-19 have led to food shortages and a doubling of prices for basic food items since the start of the pandemic. Some 699,000 people need food assistance, especially daily labourers, refugees and migrants who have lost their income. Education, protection, shelter, water and sanitation are other important humanitarian needs. The country is also littered with explosives and unexploded ordnance requiring mine action. In the current volatile security situation, respect for International Humanitarian Law and humanitarian principles is a must and should extend to health care. Globally, Libya saw the second highest number of attacks on health care in 2020 (after Afghanistan).

How are we helping?

Since 2011, the European Union has allocated €75.3 million in humanitarian aid to Libya, including €8 million in 2019 and €9 million in 2020. The funding helps respond to the most pressing needs in the country.

Support is provided in the form of multipurpose cash assistance to extremely vulnerable people. They are often excluded from social protection schemes and resort to negative coping strategies such as skipping meals or keeping their children out of school to work. In emergency situations, aid may also include food, mattresses, blankets and hygiene kits. Protection interventions focus on the impact of the conflict on civilians. They benefit survivors of sexual and gender-based violence and other forms of violence, abuse and exploitation. The EU also funds child protection activities and education for children who are out of school or at risk of dropping out.

Health interventions include emergency healthcare and war surgery, physical rehabilitation and orthopaedic services, primary health care, including through mobile clinics, mental health and psychosocial support, reproductive health services and care for survivors of gender-based violence. When fighting erupted in April 2019, the EU provided support for the treatment of war-wounded and assistance to forcibly displaced populations. In June 2020, when the frontline moved from Tripoli to Sirte, humanitarian assistance was again provided to displaced people, host populations as well as migrants and refugees in conflict-affected areas.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, EU humanitarian partners stepped up awareness campaigns and hygiene promotion among vulnerable communities. They also adapted aid programmes to limit the risk of infection, switching to alternative approaches for psychosocial support and education. EU humanitarian aid has helped restore education in the east of the country, allowing girls and boys to learn in a safe and conducive environment.

The EU also funds the coordination and logistics of the humanitarian response. It supports the UN Humanitarian Air Service to facilitate movements and advocacy to promote respect for International Humanitarian Law and human rights law. EU-funded humanitarian aid is indiscriminately given to vulnerable people, based on needs and regardless of their nationality or status.

Libya also receives development and early-recovery assistance through other EU funding sources such as the EU Trust Fund for Africa. The EU’s humanitarian aid and development departments work together to ensure a link between short-term emergency assistance and longer-term development aid, notably in the health sector.

Last updated: 11/02/2021