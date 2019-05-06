06 May 2019

DTM Libya - Urban Migrants Situation Update - Rapid Assessment (6 May 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 06 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (631.12 KB)

Since the onset of armed conflict in the southern areas of Tripoli on 04 April 2019, at least 11,220 Libyan families (approximately 56,100 individuals) have been displaced from their homes as of 05 May. In addition, more than 3,460 migrants remain in detention centers in proximity to conflict-affected areas and are among the most vulnerable populations at risk.

Furthermore, there is a significant population of urban migrants also present in the affected areas. Urban migrants in the context of the ongoing conflict also constitute a particularly vulnerable group and their protection remains a concern.

In the last week of April, DTM conducted a second rapid assessment on the extent to which the ongoing conflict has affected the situation of urban migrants. The assessment covered the areas of Abusliem, Ain Zara, Khallat Al Furjan, Salah Eddin, Hai Alandalus, Qasr Bin Ghashir, Suq Aljumaa, and Tajoura for a second time, while the areas of Janzour, Swani bin Adam, and Tripoli Center were also included. The rapid assessment gathered information along a set of proxy indicators via key informant interviews. The proxy indicators chosen were identified to determine the impact of armed conflict on the migrant’s safety in the areas assessed; freedom of movement; access to jobs, consumer markets, and food. This brief situation update presents the key findings of the rapid assessment.

OVERVIEW

The impact of ongoing conflict on urban migrants was identified to be area specific. Similarly to Libyan households affected by the conflict, the adverse impact of conflict on the general situation of urban migrants depended strongly on their distance from the front line. More specifically, urban migrants in areas close to the conflict’s front-line were observed to have been affected more than those located further away.

