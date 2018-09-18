DTM Libya - Tripoli Flash Update (18 September 2018)

After the onset of clashes between armed groups in Tripoli on 26 August, at least 3,845 families (approximately 19,225 individuals) have been displaced. Following a ceasefire agreement between warring parties reached on 04 September, the overall security situation in Tripoli has been improving although tensions remain high and periodic security incidents continue to be reported, particularly in neighborhoods in Southern Tripoli.

Most displaced families are staying with family in private accommodation in Tripoli and surrounding communities as well as locations in other parts of Libya. Approximately 120 families temporarily gathered in six schools in the Tripoli area.

The majority of displaced households originate from conflict-affected areas in Southern Tripoli. More details on displacement locations and areas of origin can be found on the second page of this report. DTM continues to monitor the situation.