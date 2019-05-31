DTM Libya - Tripoli Flash Update #18 (30 May 2019)

Since the last update of the IOM Libya Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) on 23 May, displacement from conflict affected areas in south Tripoli has continued. DTM identified an additional 1,640 displaced families (approximately 8,200 individuals) since the previous report, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons to at least 18,100 families (approximately 90,500 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflict since the start of hostilities on 04 April 2019. During the previous week, clashes and airstrikes reportedly continued in the areas of Wadi al Rabea, Swani, Qasr Ben Gashir, Khalla al Furjan, Ain Zara and Aziziya.

While most IDP families are staying in private accommodation, over 3,900 IDPs are currently hosted in collective shelters. The majority of displaced households were identified in different neighborhoods of Tripoli, the Nafusa mountains and various locations along the coastal line of Western Libya. IDP families displaced to locations close to areas of conflict remain at risk, along with host community members providing them with shelter. Furthermore, over 3,394 migrants remain in detention centers in Tripoli and nearby areas and are also considered to be at high risk of being affected by the conflict.

Based on rapid profiling of over 1,100 IDP families, 51% of displaced individuals are estimated to be female and 49% male. Furthermore, over 48% of IDPs were estimated to be children under the age of 18. Please refer to the full sex-age breakdown on the left, and to pages 2-3 of this report for more details on location disaggregated figures.