DTM Libya - Tripoli Flash Update #16 (17 May 2019) [EN/AR]

Since DTM’s last update on 14 May, an additional 1,080 displaced families (approximately 5,400 individuals) were identified, bringing the total of internally displaced persons to at least 15,005 families (approximately 75,025 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflict since the start of hostilities on 04 April 2019. Reportedly, clashes and airstrikes continued over the past week in conflict-affected areas in South Tripoli.

Most IDP families are currently staying in private accommodation in different neighborhoods of Tripoli, the Nafusa mountains and various locations along the coastal line of Western Libya, while over 3,000 IDPs are hosted in collective shelters. IDP families displaced to locations close to areas with ongoing clashes remain at risk, along with host community members providing them with shelter.

Based on rapid profiling of over 1,100 IDP families, 51% of displaced individuals are estimated to be female and 49% male. Furthermore, over 48% of IDPs were estimated to be children under the age of 18. Please refer to the full sex-age breakdown on the left, and to pages 2-3 of this report for more details on location disaggregated figures.

Currently, 3,371 migrants remain in detention centers in Tripoli and nearby areas and are also considered to be at high risk of being affected by the conflict. Furthermore, there is a significant population of urban migrants also present in the affected areas. Urban migrants in the context of the ongoing conflict also constitute a particularly vulnerable group and their protection remains a concern.