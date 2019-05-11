DTM Libya - Tripoli Flash Update #14 (10 May 2019)

Over the past week, clashes continued in conflict-affected neighborhoods in South Tripoli, reportedly with use of airstrikes and artillery in multiple locations. Since DTM’s last update on 07 May, an additional 770 displaced families (approximately 3,850 individuals) were identified, bringing the total to at least 12,745 families (approximately 63,725 individuals) who have been displaced from their homes since the start of hostilities on 04 April 2019.

The majority of IDP families are currently staying in private accommodation in different neighborhoods of Tripoli, the Nafusa mountains and various locations along the coastal line of Western Libya. IDP families displaced to locations close to areas with ongoing clashes remain at risk, along with host community members providing them with shelter. Please refer to pages 2-3 of this report for more details on location disaggregated figures.

Currently, 3,145 migrants remain in detention centers in Tripoli and nearby areas and are also considered to be at high risk of being affected by the conflict. Furthermore, there is a significant population of urban migrants also present in the affected areas. Urban migrants in the context of the ongoing conflict also constitute a particularly vulnerable group and their protection remains a concern.