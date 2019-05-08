08 May 2019

DTM Libya - Tripoli Flash Update #13 (07 May 2019)

Following the onset of armed conflict on 04 April 2019 in South Tripoli, at least 11,975 families (approximately 59,875 individuals) have been displaced from their homes. Since DTM’s last update on 02 May, an additional 1,865 displaced families (approximately 9,325 individuals) were identified. As of 06 May, around 3,460 migrants remain in detention centers in Tripoli and nearby areas and are also considered to be at high risk of being affected by the conflict.

Most displaced families are staying in private accommodation in different neighborhoods and suburbs of Tripoli, as well as in the areas along the coastal line of western Libya and the Nafusa mountains, while around 2,700 IDPs are hosted in collective shelters. IDPs displaced to areas in proximity of areas with ongoing clashes remain at risk, along with host community members providing them with shelter. Please refer to pages 2-3 of this report for further details on location disaggregated figures.

Concerning the situation of urban migrants, DTM conducted a second rapid assessment on the extent to which the ongoing conflict has affected the situation of urban migrants in the areas of Abusliem, Ain Zara, Khallat Alfurjan, Salah Eddin, Hai Al Andalus, Qasr Bin Ghashir, Suq Aljumaa, Tajoura, Janzour, Swani bin Adam and Tripoli Center. Findings of this rapid assessment can be found at http://www.globaldtm.info/libya-tripoli-urban-migrantssituation-update-2...

