DTM Libya - Tripoli Flash Update #12 (02 May 2019)

Following the onset of armed conflict on 04 April 2019 in South Tripoli, at least 10,110 families (approximately 50,550 individuals) have been displaced from their homes. Since DTM’s last update on 29 April, an additional 1,725 displaced families (approximately 8,625 individuals) were identified. Currently, over 3,330 migrants in detention centers in Tripoli and nearby areas are also considered to be at high risk of being affected by the conflict.

Most IDP families have been identified in different neighborhoods and suburbs of Tripoli, as well as in the areas along the coastal line of western Libya and the Nafusa mountains.

IDPs displaced to areas in proximity of areas with ongoing clashes remain at risk, along with host community members currently providing them with shelter. Please refer to pages 3-4 of this report for further details on location disaggregated figures.

On 25 April 2019, a DTM Rapid Assessment of markets and availability of services was conducted in the affected municipalities of Abusliem, Hai Alandalus, Janzour, Khallat al Furjan, Salah Eddin, Qasr Bin Ghasheer, Swani Bin Adam, and Tajoura. The rapid assessment was conducted via key informant interviews, and the questions were based on proxy indicators aimed at understanding the impact of conflict on the availability of food, access to markets and cash, and availability of services. For a summary of the rapid assessment’s findings please refer to page 2.