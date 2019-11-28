28 Nov 2019

DTM Libya - Triopli Update (27 November 2019) [EN/AR]

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (637.26 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (570.37 KB)Arabic version

Since early April, the security situation in conflict-affected areas in south Tripoli has remained volatile. Since the Round 26 baseline assessment, DTM identified an additional 2,397 displaced families (approximately 11,983 individuals), bringing the total number of internally displaced persons from South Tripoli to at least 28,027 families (approximately 140,133 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflict since the start of hostilities on 04 April 2019.

Although displacement has slowed down comparatively to the first months of the crisis, newly displaced are still being observed in municipalities in and around the capital from South Tripoli neighborhoods, particularly Hadba and Hai al Zhoor. Furthermore, 4,475 migrants are currently held in detention centersrun by authorities in Libya, out of which over 2,498 migrants detained in Tripoli and nearby areas are considered at high risk of being affected by the conflict.

On 18 November, several airstrikes hit a civilian manufacturing site in southern Tajoura, killing at least seven civilians and injuring at least 35 others. The sustained use of air strikes and artillery shelling in the vicinity of areas inhabited by civilians continues to negatively impact the safety and lives of the civilian population as the conflict has become protracted.

DTM has conducted rapid profiling exercises of displaced families, covering over 6,000 IDPs. A slight majority of sampled IDPs were female (51%), while almost half of the surveyed population were children under the age of 18 (48%). Please refer to the full sex-age breakdown on the left, and to pages 2-3 of this report for more details on location disaggregated figures.

