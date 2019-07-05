05 Jul 2019

DTM Libya Situation Update —Tripoli Rapid Migrant Assessment (04 July 2019)

International Organization for Migration
Since the onset of armed conflict in the southern areas of Tripoli on 04 April 2019, a significant number of people have been affected by the conflict. As per the most recent flash update published by IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix, at least 20,975 families (approximately 104,875 individuals) were identified as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Furthermore, the conflict has also affected migrants and refugees held in the detention centers as well as those in urban locations.

As of 28 June, around 3,819 migrants were held in DCIM detention centers located near conflictaffected areas and are among the most vulnerable populations at risk. On 02 July, an airstrike hit Tajoura Detention Center; according to initial information from health sector partners and UNOCHA, the incident led to the death of at least 53 migrants and injuries of more than 130 migrants. Furthermore, the large population of migrants present outside detention centers (urban migrants) also constitutes a particularly vulnerable group and their protection remains a concern.

DTM has conducted several rounds of assessments on the extent the ongoing conflict has affected the situation of urban migrants. These assessments covered the areas of Abusliem, Ain Zara, Khallat Al Furjan, Salah Eddine, Wadi Al Rabi, Al Aziziya, Hai Alandalus, Janzour, Qasr Bin Ghashir, Suq Aljumaa, Swani Bin Adam, Tajoura and Tripoli Center via key informant interviews (KIIs). Information, based on a set of proxy indicators, was gathered from these key informant interviews. The selected proxy indicators were identified to determine the impact of armed conflict on migrants’ safety in the areas assessed; freedom of movement; access to jobs, consumer markets, and food. In addition, 381 interviews were conducted with migrants in Abusliem, Ain Zara, Alkums, Garabolli, Hai Alandalus, Qasr Bin Ghashir, Suq Aljumaa, and Tripoli between 24 May – 30 June 2019. This update presents select findings from the two sets of assessments.

