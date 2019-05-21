21 May 2019

DTM Libya - Rapid Market Assessment (21 May 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 21 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (217.28 KB)

OVERVIEW

Since the onset of hostilities in South Tripoli a large number of families have been displaced from their homes in search of safety and protection. As of 19 May, at least 15,645 families (approximately 78,225 individuals) have been identified as IDPs by the ongoing DTM Emergency Tracking.

The armed conflict has also affected markets, negatively impacting food security situation of the displaced and affected populations, and has also disrupted the provision of services in several affected areas.

DTM has conducted several rounds of rapid assessments on the impact of conflict on availability of food, access to markets & cash as well as availability of services in the municipalities of Abusliem, Ain Zara (also covering Khallat al Furjan and Salah Eddin separately), Al Aziziya, Hai Alandalus, Janzour, Qasr Bin Ghashir, Suq Al Khamis, Swani Bin Adam, Tajoura, and Tripoli Center. These assessments are conducted on a biweekly cycle and rely on direct data collection via enumerators and key informant interviews.

FINDINGS

The impact of on-going armed conflict on the situation of food security and markets was observed to vary significantly depending on the distance of the assessed location from the sites of ongoing clashes.

The area of Khallet al Furjan and Swani Bin Adam municipality have been consistently assessed to fare worse than other locations in comparison. For continuous two cycles of assessments, food stores (such as supermarkets and grocery stores) were reported to be closed. Similarly, widespread closure of bakeries was also reported for two consecutive rounds of assessments.

At both of these locations, due to their close proximity to the ongoing clashes, people were reported to be unable to safely purchase food while roads connecting these locations to neighboring areas were reported to be frequently inaccessible. In terms of availability of services, provision of almost all essential services such as education, electricity, health, and water were reported to be negatively affected by the conflict.

The following two pages of the report summarizes the main findings of the rapid market assessments.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.