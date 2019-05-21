DTM Libya - Rapid Market Assessment (21 May 2019)

OVERVIEW

Since the onset of hostilities in South Tripoli a large number of families have been displaced from their homes in search of safety and protection. As of 19 May, at least 15,645 families (approximately 78,225 individuals) have been identified as IDPs by the ongoing DTM Emergency Tracking.

The armed conflict has also affected markets, negatively impacting food security situation of the displaced and affected populations, and has also disrupted the provision of services in several affected areas.

DTM has conducted several rounds of rapid assessments on the impact of conflict on availability of food, access to markets & cash as well as availability of services in the municipalities of Abusliem, Ain Zara (also covering Khallat al Furjan and Salah Eddin separately), Al Aziziya, Hai Alandalus, Janzour, Qasr Bin Ghashir, Suq Al Khamis, Swani Bin Adam, Tajoura, and Tripoli Center. These assessments are conducted on a biweekly cycle and rely on direct data collection via enumerators and key informant interviews.

FINDINGS

The impact of on-going armed conflict on the situation of food security and markets was observed to vary significantly depending on the distance of the assessed location from the sites of ongoing clashes.

The area of Khallet al Furjan and Swani Bin Adam municipality have been consistently assessed to fare worse than other locations in comparison. For continuous two cycles of assessments, food stores (such as supermarkets and grocery stores) were reported to be closed. Similarly, widespread closure of bakeries was also reported for two consecutive rounds of assessments.

At both of these locations, due to their close proximity to the ongoing clashes, people were reported to be unable to safely purchase food while roads connecting these locations to neighboring areas were reported to be frequently inaccessible. In terms of availability of services, provision of almost all essential services such as education, electricity, health, and water were reported to be negatively affected by the conflict.

The following two pages of the report summarizes the main findings of the rapid market assessments.