DTM Libya - Qasr Ben Gashir, Bani Waleed, Tarhuna, Ejdabia Flash Update (07 June 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

Since the last update of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) on 05 June 2020, continued displacement towards Eastern Libya has been reported by field observers, both from Tarhuna and Sirt regions. DTM identified an additional 470 internally displaced families (approximately 2,350 individuals) since the first update, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons to at least 3,695 families (approximately 18,475 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes over the past 72 hours.

DISPLACEMENT LOCATIONS

New arrivals of IDPs were observed particularly in urban areas in Eastern Libya, most notably Benghazi (3,425 IDPs) and Ejdabia (3,550 IDPs), but also other locations in the South and East such as Tobruk, Bayda, Shahat, Marj, Solug, Sebha and Brak Shati. Some of the new arrivals who had previously stayed in transit locations like Ashshwayrif, as well as localities along the coastal road in Central Libya, reportedly moved to locations further East. Please refer to the map below for the current displacement locations.

The majority of newly displaced families are reportedly staying with relatives, friends and host families. Collective shelters (such as schools and mosques) have also been set up by local authorities, currently hosting 2,080 IDPs in Ejdabia, Tobruk, Bayda, Bani Waleed and Benghazi. The most commonly reported humanitarian priority needs in displacement locations so far have been food, WASH and non-food items, followed by psychosocial support and health in some cases.