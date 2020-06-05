DTM Libya - Qasr Ben Gashir, Bani Waleed, Tarhuna, Ejdabia Flash Update (05 June 2020)

SITUATION UPDATE

Following intensification of conflict in South Tripoli, the areas of Qasr Ben Gashir, Suq Al Khamis, Aziziya and Espeaa were heavily affected by armed clashes on 03-04 June 2020, leading to displacement of local populations. At the same time, due to shifts in territorial control in Tarhuna on 04 June, incidences of displacements were also reported from Tarhuna to other locations. Reportedly, at least 3,225 families (approximately 16,125 individuals) were forced to displace from these areas over the past 24 hours.

DISPLACEMENT LOCATIONS

Arrivals of IDPs were observed both in surrounding areas,such as Bani Waleed (7,800 new IDPs), Azzawya (425 new IDPs, from South Tripoli) and the Tripoli area (850 new IDPs, from South Tripoli), and more distant locations which also included cities in Eastern Libya and Southern Libya. According to local observers, some IDP families are still on the move, particularly in Central and Eastern Libya in different locations along the road between Bin Jawaad and Benghazi, some intending to reach other destinations. Please refer to the map below for more details on current displacement locations.

Most IDP families are reportedly staying in private accommodation (such as with relatives, friends and host families) while collective shelters have also been set up in several displacement areas, including Ashshwayrif, Bani Waleed and Benghazi.