27 Aug 2019

DTM Libya - Murzuq Flash Update (27 August 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 27 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (332.69 KB)

Since DTM’s last update on 20 August 2019, an additional 1,450 internally displaced families (approximately 7,250 individuals) were identified, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons from Murzuq to at least 3,340 families (approximately 16,700 individuals) since the beginning of August. Reportedly, at least 620 migrants have also been displaced, most of them from Niger, Mali, Chad and Nigeria.

Reported priority needs in locations of displacements include medical supplies, health assistance, food, WASH and NFIs. In Wadi Etba, availability of food and non-food items on local markets was reported to be constrained while limited purchasing power of IDP families further restricted IDPs’ ability to obtain needed items. In Murzuq City, the conflict reportedly led to prolonged closure of markets and severely impacted impact public services and infrastructure, including unavailability of water services, electricity, telecommunication networks and fuel.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

