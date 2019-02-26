26 Feb 2019

DTM Libya - Murzuq Flash Update (26 February 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 26 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (219.25 KB)

Between 22 and 24 February 2019, at least 200 families were displaced from Murzuq to Al Qatrun as the security situation became increasingly tense in Murzuq and surrounding areas over the past week. Reportedly, IDP families are staying with relatives and host families.

Reported priority needs of the displaced families include medical supplies, particularly for chronic diseases such as diabetes, as well as food and non-food Items (blankets, mattresses, clothes, hygiene kits, and diapers).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.