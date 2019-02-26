DTM Libya - Murzuq Flash Update (26 February 2019)

Between 22 and 24 February 2019, at least 200 families were displaced from Murzuq to Al Qatrun as the security situation became increasingly tense in Murzuq and surrounding areas over the past week. Reportedly, IDP families are staying with relatives and host families.

Reported priority needs of the displaced families include medical supplies, particularly for chronic diseases such as diabetes, as well as food and non-food Items (blankets, mattresses, clothes, hygiene kits, and diapers).