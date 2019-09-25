DTM Libya - Murzuq Flash Update (21 September 2019)

Since DTM’s last update on 27 August 2019, an additional 1,953 internally displaced families (approximately 9,765 individuals) were identified, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons from Murzuq to at least 5,293 families (approximately 26,465 individuals) since the beginning of August. In September, incidences of armed conflict, including airstrikes, continued to be reported in Murzuq city.

The majority of IDP families have been displaced to surrounding areas in Southern Libya, however arrivals were also observed in more distant locations along the coast of Eastern and Western Libya. Please refer to the second page of this report for a detailed location breakdown of identified IDP families.