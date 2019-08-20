20 Aug 2019

DTM Libya - Murzuq Flash Update (20 August 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
SUMMARY

Following renewed intensification of clashes in Murzuq on 17-18 August 2019, new displacements were reported from Murzuq City to surrounding areas. Since DTM’s last update on 14 August, an additional 605 internally displaced families (approximately 3,025 individuals) were identified, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons from Murzuq to at least 1,890 families (approximately 9,450 individuals) since the beginning of August. Reportedly, most families previously displaced within neighborhoods of Murzuq City have also left the town to nearby communities. Reported displacements include around 300 migrants from Niger, Chad and Nigeria.

