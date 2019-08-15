15 Aug 2019

DTM Libya - Murzuq Flash Update (14 August 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 14 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (309.35 KB)

Since the last update of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) on 11 August 2019, the security situation in Murzuq reportedly remained volatile. DTM identified an additional 525 internally displaced families (approximately 2,625 individuals) since the previous report, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons from Murzuq to at least 1,285 families (approximately 6,425 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflict since the beginning of August. Furthermore, around 270 migrants from Niger, Chad and Nigeria were reportedly also displaced from Murzuq.

Reported humanitarian priority needs include medical supplies and health assistance, followed by food, WASH and NFIs. The current situation reportedly also led to intermittent road closures, prolonged electricity, telecommunication and water outages, damage to infrastructure and limited availability of essential commodities on markets in Murzuq. For more details on the humanitarian situation, please refer to DTM’s Rapid Assessment conducted in Murzuq between 09-11 August 2019.

