DTM Libya - Murzuq Flash Update (12 August 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW AND DISPLACEMENT

Since the last update of IOM Libya’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) on 08 August 2019, the security situation in Murzuq reportedly remained volatile. DTM identified an additional 330 internally displaced families (approximately 1,650 individuals) since the previous report, bringing the total number of internally displaced persons from Murzuq to at least 760 families (approximately 3,800 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflict since the beginning of August. Furthermore, around 250 migrants from Niger, Chad and Nigeria were reportedly also displaced from Murzuq.

The majority of IDPs are currently staying with host families and in private accommodation in Sebha, Ubari, Wadi Etba, Al Gatroun, Taraghin and safer neighborhoods in Murzuq, while at least 425 IDPs are currently hosted in seven collective shelters in Wadi Etba. Humanitarian priority needs reported by field observers include medical supplies and health assistance, followed by food, WASH and NFIs (diapers, mattresses, blankets, solar lamps, cleaning materials and hygiene kits). Apart from humanitarian needs for internally displaced persons, the non-displaced host community in Murzuq has also been adversely affected by the ongoing conflict, market closures and impact on public infrastructure and services (please refer to following sections for more details).